J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1,025.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

