J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

