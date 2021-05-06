J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $781,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 461,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,568 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

