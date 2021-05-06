J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,998 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $14,545,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.