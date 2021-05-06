J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 7,485 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $163.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.