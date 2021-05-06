J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $589,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

XHB opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $77.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

