Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.64. 10,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

