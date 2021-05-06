Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,297. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $138.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.