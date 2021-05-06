Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after purchasing an additional 903,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -824.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

