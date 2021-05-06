Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.69 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75.

