Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after buying an additional 105,832 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

