Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in ResMed by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $192.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

