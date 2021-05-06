Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $194.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.