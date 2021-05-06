Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 29,422 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nordson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Nordson by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Nordson stock opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.28. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $153.01 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

