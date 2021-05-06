Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.32

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 7073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

