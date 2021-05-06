JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBGS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 464,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,887. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.84, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

