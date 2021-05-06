Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Vision in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

National Vision stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

