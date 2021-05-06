Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $75.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of TXT opened at $65.70 on Monday. Textron has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $2,250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

