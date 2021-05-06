Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vulcan Materials’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.05.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $189.49. 3,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,571. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $191.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 51,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $693,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

