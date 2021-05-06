Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $179,669.14. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

