Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

