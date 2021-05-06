Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

