JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JBLU stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

