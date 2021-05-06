JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $3,919,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

