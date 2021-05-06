JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. FMR LLC increased its stake in ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

