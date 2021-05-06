JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $172,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $603.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $273.76 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $606.01 and its 200 day moving average is $495.65.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

