JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $20,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.34 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.35.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

