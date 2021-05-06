JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Noah were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Noah by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOAH. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NOAH stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

