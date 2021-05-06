JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

