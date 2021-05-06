John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,895 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

