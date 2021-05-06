John Dyson Sells 17,393,001 Shares of Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) Stock

Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) insider John Dyson sold 17,393,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.25), for a total value of A$54,787,953.15 ($39,134,252.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Nitro Software Company Profile
