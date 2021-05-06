John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John L. Garrison, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20.

TEX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 1,114,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,496. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $53.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Terex by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

