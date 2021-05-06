JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE opened at €50.88 ($59.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.95. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

