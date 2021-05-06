JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,762 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

