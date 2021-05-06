JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 490.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Donegal Group worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $460.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.31. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

