JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 281.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

