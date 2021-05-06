JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $494,000 Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 191.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 357,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 204,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

