JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $526,000 Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 126,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VEON were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.81 on Thursday. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

