JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $568,000 Stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 253.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of NewAge worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NewAge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in NewAge by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 136,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $90.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NewAge Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.