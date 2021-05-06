JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

