JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head to Head Comparison

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

24.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.30 $9.60 million $2.03 9.85 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.35 $36.43 billion $10.48 15.03

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83%

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CF Bankshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 5 15 0 2.59

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $147.99, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; wholesale payments and cross-border financing; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

