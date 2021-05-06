JUIICE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $386.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 115.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $938,811.35 and $386.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 191.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068463 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

