JustInvest LLC Acquires 392 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.67.

HUBS stock opened at $503.01 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

