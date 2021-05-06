JustInvest LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

