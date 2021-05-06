JustInvest LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in T-Mobile US by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 127.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 670,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 532,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

