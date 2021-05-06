JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,793 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

