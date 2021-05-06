JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.