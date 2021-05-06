K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

