Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.00

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.24, with a volume of 96943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

In related news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.