Kari D. Heerdt Sells 862 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kari D. Heerdt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00.

MSM opened at $92.70 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

